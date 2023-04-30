When I see the TV, newspaper coverage and articles/letters about Winona’s flood prevention steps, I’m reminded of the saying, “Not everyone lives upstream.” I’m certainly not faulting cities like Winona and La Crosse for taking protective measures to prevent flood damage. Nobody wants to go through the devastation of floods such as the record flood of 1965 on the Mississippi again. Been there, done that.

The problem that I have is that when the water is blocked from flooding upstream, that water has to find another place to go. Those of us that own property in places like Trempealeau are now seeing considerably higher floods due to those dikes built since 1965 in Winona, Red Wing, etc. and even more so down the river with the flood prevention measures taken in La Crosse and cities on downstream.

Celebrate your flood prevention? Yes, but keep in mind that those positives for you are causing negatives for us downstream.

Scott Lee

Trempealeau