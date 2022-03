This is in regard to the large lighted cross on the side of the bluff in Winona.

This cross seems a bit inconsiderate and insensitive.

If a symbol is going to be forced upon us, shouldn’t it be all-inclusive and universally welcoming?

For example: A smiling emoji.

Can we change it to that? It would certainly put a smile on faces and would be welcoming to ALL people.

Shelly Olson

Winona

