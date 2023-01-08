Sigurd Scheurle: Miller tax cut plan not as advertised

The purpose of this letter is to ask that you correct your error in sloppy “reporting” by just publishing Sen. Jeremy Miller’s front page editorial of Dec. 28, 2022.

Miller says the tax cut will unburden low income, fixed income seniors. However, they are already exempt from both state and federal taxes on Social Security annuity payments. The article says Minnesota’s SSAP tax is driving people to move to other states. Yet, two non-partisan organizations (MN Senate Research Department and the Minnesota Center for Fiscal Excellence) have concluded that Minnesota’s SSAP taxes do not create an incentive for Minnesotans to relocate.

Over 70% of the tax benefit will go to Minnesota filers earning $100,000, $150,000, $250,000 or more per year. That is the headline, now the story of SSAP taxes and Miller's proposed gift giving:

No. 1: Minnesota’s budget surplus is mostly one-time money. Thus, a $1 billion tax cut creates a budget deficit in coming years.

No. 2: Kiplinger (March 8, 2022) reports that, “There’s no federal (or Minnesota) income tax on Social Security for most people who only have income from Social Security." Kiplinger continues, “Thanks to the highest cost of living adjustment (to the SSAP) in 40 years, the average Social Security check for a retied worker is … $19,896 per year … The federal tax threshold is $32,000 to $44,000 for joint filers.”

No. 3: SSAP is divided into two parts; a) 15% is the principal part or the money the worker paid in, and b) 85% is the interest, inflation, and growth on worker funds.

No. 4: If your SSAP income exceeds the federal thresholds (see No. 2), then you may pay some federal income tax, on up to 85% of SSPA just like other taxable investment income like interest, dividends or pensions (see No. 3).

No. 5: Minnesota adds more income-tested tax exemptions on top of federal exemptions. Minnesotans can subtract up to $5,240 of federally taxable benefits for married couples filing jointly, phased out at $79,480 of provisional income for married taxpayers.

Scrapping SSPA state taxes is a bad idea.

Sigurd Scheurle

Winona