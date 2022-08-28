Silas Bergen: Chris Meyer leads with compassion

It’s a breath of fresh air when you have an elected official that is trustworthy, full of integrity, and represents your values and concerns, and Chris Meyer (Winona County Commissioner, District 1) is just such a person.

Whenever I have engaged Chris on issues ranging from COVID, the new county jail, or the recent Rush Creek fish kill, she listens deeply before responding and demonstrates a full and nuanced understanding of the issues and relevant systems. It is apparent from these conversations that she is not only well-informed and insightful, she also greatly cares for Winona County and all its constituents: the staff who run the day-to-day operations, the businesses that power our local economy, the farmers who face such mounting challenges, and citizens who long for a thriving life and healthy environment.