I am the program manager for the Disabled American Veterans of Minnesota Transportation Program. We provide no-cost transportation for Minnesota veterans to their medical appointments.

This essential service to our veterans is only made possible through our volunteer drivers. With volunteerism going down nationwide and inflation raising costs, many of our volunteers have had to step back.

For our program in Winona, there are only two volunteer drivers. There are dozens of requests for rides to essential medical appointments in the Winona area each week, and only a handful can be accommodated because of the number of volunteers.

Volunteer drivers don't use their own vehicle. The DAV and VA partnership allows the DAV to provide a vehicle, and the VA pays all gas and maintenance on it.

Drivers need to be registered with the VA as a volunteer and complete the onboarding requirements, but after the initial onboarding it's easy to maintain annual requirements. This program is responsible for saving the lives of numerous veterans and increasing their access to vital medical care.

If anyone is interested in becoming a volunteer, please reach out to Stephanie at 320-423-0620.

Stephanie Zeimetz

St. Paul