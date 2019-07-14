On June 6, the Friends of the Refuge Headwaters initiated a fundraiser at the Winona County Historical Society with the showing of the award-winning documentary, “Decoding the Driftless.”
The event was near capacity and an obvious success.
As with any public event, a number of people assisted.
The Friends of the Refuge Headwaters thanks George Howe, Sara Enzenauer, Laurie Lucas, Heidi Bryant, the Winona County Historical Society, the Frozen River Film Festival and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for the providing the necessary advise, expertise and knowledge to showcase an event such as this.
What an awesome evening.
Steve Norman, Winona
