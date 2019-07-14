{{featured_button_text}}

On June 6, the Friends of the Refuge Headwaters initiated a fundraiser at the Winona County Historical Society with the showing of the award-winning documentary, “Decoding the Driftless.”

The event was near capacity and an obvious success.

As with any public event, a number of people assisted.

The Friends of the Refuge Headwaters thanks George Howe, Sara Enzenauer, Laurie Lucas, Heidi Bryant, the Winona County Historical Society, the Frozen River Film Festival and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for the providing the necessary advise, expertise and knowledge to showcase an event such as this.

What an awesome evening.

Steve Norman, Winona

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.