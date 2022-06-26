Steve Schild: Ambrose writes fact-free drivel

Poor Jay Ambrose. In his June 18 column, he attacks the Jan. 6 congressional hearings as partisan propaganda, but isn’t honest enough to admit that only two Republicans would participate. He can’t stand that Joe Biden won the election fair and square, but can’t discount testimony from Trump’s own inner circle that Trump knew his Big Lie was a lie.

Ambrose says it’s absurd that the Trump-fueled mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol could’ve prevented the peaceful transition of presidential power, but he can’t write around the shouts of “Hang Mike Pence” and the gallows erected by the criminal mob. Ambrose wants to separate himself from Trump’s “narcissistic villainy”—who wants to be associated with a “grab ‘em by the p_____” sex offender -- but you can almost see him squirm as he writes that Trump “does not appear to be technically guilty of riot incident.” That’s as high as the high ground gets for a Republican apologist like Ambrose.