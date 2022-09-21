Steve Schild: GOP Social Security changes are scary

Not even Republican apologists believe what Republicans say. That’s the take-away from Ramesh Pannuru’s Sept. 16 column “Republicans need to get serious about Social Security.”

Pannuru, a prominent Republican mouthpiece as editor of the National Review, quotes a Republican U.S. Senate candidate and two Republican U.S. senators, including Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson, as saying Social Security should be privatized or put up for regular review. But Pannuru fails to state the obvious—that such reviews could result in Social Security being cut or even ended. Still, he claims he can assure us that “none of these (Republican) ideas is going anywhere”; before believing that, ask yourself whether Republican predictions came true when they said Donald Trump would moderate his outrageous behaviors once he became president, or that their tax cuts for the wealthy wouldn’t balloon the deficit.

Pannuru’s partisan bias is clear: He accuses Democrats of a “scare campaign” even though that “scare campaign” does nothing more than accurately quote Republicans. The Arizona Republican Senate candidate said we should “get the government out of” Social Security. That’s truly scary, not only for the ignorance it displays, but because it doesn’t mention that millions of senior citizens would suffer from a stock market decline in a privatized Social Security system. When the market took a big dive during the George W. Bush administration, Republicans themselves stopped talking about their privatization scheme, not because they care about impoverishing senior citizens, but because it would expose the emptiness of their ideas--and likely lead to their losing elections.

Steve Schild

Winona