There’s more to the story than Berry Peratt tells in his March 5 letter, which cites a New York Times column concluding that masks didn’t work in protecting against COVID. That column, written by Bret Stephens, quotes a Cochrane Foundation study. But neither Perratt nor Stephens include the following statement, which comes from the Cochrane Foundation itself:

“The high risk of bias in the trials, variations in outcome measurement, and relatively low adherence with the interventions during the studies hamper drawing firm conclusions. … There is uncertainty about the effects of face masks. The low to moderate uncertainty of evidence means our confidence in the effect estimate is limited, and that the true effect may be different from the observed estimate of the effect.”

In other words, as a Feb. 27 letter in the Star-Tribune put it, even the study’s authors are “uncertain about their own conclusions.”

Masking is certainly no silver bullet, especially given the wide range of factors including type of mask and whether masks are worn properly. But it’s just as big a mistake to say masks are worthless as it would be to claim they’re a cure-all, and readers should know that.

Steve Schild

Associate Professor Emeritus, Communication

Saint Mary's University