Steve Schild: Miller should explain move to eliminate tax on Social Security

Republican State Sen. Jeremy Miller should explain why he wants to eliminate the state tax on Social Security when most of the benefit would go to people who are already well off, as demonstrated by these facts from the Minnesota Center for Fiscal Evidence and reported in the Jan. 29 Star-Tribune: 

• 54% of seniors filing Minnesota tax returns would get no benefit;

• 70% of the benefit would go to those whose federal adjusted gross income is more than $100,000; and

• only 3.3% of the $600 million such a cut would take from state revenue would go to seniors whose federal adjusted gross income is less than $50,000. A higher percentage would go to senior households with more than half a million dollars each in gross income.

Besides that, Miller hasn’t explained how we’d replace the lost revenue. 

To sum it up, Miller supports something that would help the well-off and do very little for low-income seniors.

Steve Schild

Winona 

