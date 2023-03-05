The Daily News did a terrible disservice to the community and to journalism with its Feb. 26 story about Winona Area Public Schools’ April 11 referendum.

As a former newspaper reporter and editor, it's hard for me to believe that story didn't include the most basic fact about the referendum, namely that its sticker price is $94 million and that finance costs will bring the total cost to taxpayers to $162 million. The story also failed to point out that the referendum, one of the largest if not the largest in the city’s history, does not include the $26 million (plus interest cost) needed for the geothermal projects at W-K and Jefferson, nor does the story tell readers that WAPS put $16 million on the tax rolls for the geothermal projects without voter approval, but is still $10 million short and doesn’t know where that $10 million will come from.

As a former WAPS school-board member, it’s bewildering to read John Casper’s statement that the district might see enrollment go up. WAPS enrollment has been cut nearly in half since the mid-1990s, now standing at around 2,400. That figure is expected to fall to around 1,800 by 2032, when taxpayers would still have about ten years of debt to pay off on the referendum if 20-year bonds are used. The story provides no support for the wishful thinking Casper expressed about enrollment.

During my time on the board, I opposed the geothermal projects and the referendum because they put too much money into buildings, buildings we don’t need, during a time of dramatic enrollment decline. It’s time for the school board and the community to base policy and spending on the realities we face. This referendum ignores those realities, putting the school system’s finances and educational quality at great risk.

Steve Schild

Winona