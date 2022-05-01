Steve Schild: Republicans and the truth

The ugly, undeniable truth about today’s Republican Party is that telling the truth gets Republicans in trouble with other Republicans. Trying to lie your way out of it, though, is just fine, even when the bail-out lie is laughable because there’s proof of the lie.

That’s the Kevin McCarthy saga in a nutshell. McCarthy, Republican Speaker of the U.S. House, is caught in a recorded conversation saying Donald Trump “bears responsibility for his words and actions” leading to the Jan. 6 mob attack on the U.S. Capitol —”no ifs, ands or buts.” McCarthy now denies saying that about Trump, fearing to fall out of favor with the Republican base.

McCarthy’s ludicrous denial caused him no trouble with fellow Republicans, The New York Times reports, because the “greater danger for Mr. McCarthy . . . was the truth . . . that he might invite the ire” of Trump, “who maintains a stranglehold on the party.”

Some Trump loyalists will try to slide off the hook by calling it fake news—trying to cover one lie with another—but the recording speaks for itself.

Any Republican at the local, state or national level who does not loudly and publicly condemn such contempt for honesty is just as guilty, just as dangerous, as Trump and his McCarthy-like toadies.

Steve Schild

Winona

