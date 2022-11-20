Steve Schild: Will Republicans truly embrace small-D democratic ideals?

Conservative columnist Ramesh Ponnuru (Nov. 16) says Republicans’ surprising midterm showing is a good thing. It is — good for the country, but not in the way Ponnuru presents it.
Here’s what Ponnuru calls good:
- No expansion of health care; what’s good about people putting off doctor visits because they can’t afford them? Republicans repeatedly tried to kill Obamacare, with Trump promising something better. What did Republicans propose? Nothing.
- The minimum wage will stay low, and the mega-rich won’t pay more taxes; what’s good about abandoning low-income people while the rich have more money than they’ll ever spend?
- Some Republicans finally rejected Trump. But Republicans followed Trump as long as they thought they’d win. Scott Jensen is a perfect example: As a legislator, he was moderate. But once he got the Republican nomination he lurched hard right, talking nonsense about litterboxes in schools and apologizing for a sensible gun-control stand he’d taken. That’s the scary part — the willingness to abandon principle, the win-at-all-costs expediency.
Time will tell if Republicans truly embrace small-D democratic ideals, or if they’ll again abandon principles as soon as they think they have a winning strategy.
Steve Schild
Winona