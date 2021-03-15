Sue Conrad: Legislature must approve expanding BadgerCare

Almost 11 years after the passage of the Affordable Care Act, Wisconsin is one of only 12 states that has not accepted the expansion of Medicaid allowed and is the only one that did a partial expansion without taking any federal money.

Gov. Tony Evers' proposed budget for 2021-23 does that along with creating a state-based health insurance marketplace and a public option in which people likely could buy into BadgerCare. Studies estimate that Medicaid expansion would provide healthcare coverage to an additional 90,900 people, bring $1.3 billion in federal money into the state and save Wisconsin roughly $633 million over two years. Wisconsin has many rural hospitals which have been inequitably affected negatively by not accepting this expansion.

COVID-19 has emphasized the need for changes in our current healthcare system. The pandemic has underscored how many Americans rely on employer-based insurance and become uninsured if they lose their jobs. Estimates find that layoffs during the pandemic led to the loss of healthcare for 14.6 million people. Employer provided insurance receives a government subsidy due to premiums being tax exempt.