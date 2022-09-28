Sundra Menton: Winona Composite Mountain Bike Team takes honors

On September 17 and 18, Winona Composite Mountain Bike Team raced against fierce competition in the second race of the 2022 season located at Whitetail Ridge Mountain Bike Trails in River Falls, WI.

Division 1 top-10 finishers included Winona’s:

Isaac Allred (WSHS)- fourth out of 38 Varsity Boys

Natalie Horeck (WSHS) - eighth out 13 Varsity Girls

Lucas Wooden (Cotter)- 10th out of 105 JV3 Boys

Max Horeck (WSHS)- second out of 107 JV2 Boys

Aliya Gricius (WSHS)- sixth place out of 42 JV2 Girls

Owen Allred (WSHS)- first place out of 102 Freshmen Boys

Gus Menton (WSHS)- fourth place out of 102 Freshmen Boys

Alayna Hardy (Cotter)- seventh place out of 25 8th Grade Girls.

Winona placed fourth overall in High School Division 1.

If you are interested in joining as a competitive athlete or a recreational rider, check us out on Facebook (Winona Composite Mountain Bike Team) or www.minnesotacycling.org.

Sundra Menton

Winona