The Winona Area Public School district website is unclear about mail-in absentee voting for the upcoming referendum. It posts: "Absentee voting, or early voting, is available only at the WAPS District Office, which is attached to the high school. Enter through the door under the ISD 861 District Office lettering. 903 Gilmore Ave., Winona, MN. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday."

This led me to believe I could only vote early in person at the WAPS office. I called the superintendent’s office, left a message asking about absentee voting, and received this voice message: “Absentee voting started Feb. 24 and would continue until April 10 at the WAPS office, 903 Gilmore Avenue, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.”

This message again led me to believe I could only vote early in person at the WAPS office.

Isn’t there a mail-in process for military members, snowbirds, residents of long-term care facilities, people with mobility issues, or others for whom voting in person would be impossible?

But wait. There’s a small orange button titled “Absentee ballot form” and clicking it opens an absentee ballot application. However, WAPS does not have any instructions on completing the form or where to mail it, or an alternative method of getting an absentee application if you do not own a computer or printer.

WAPS is doing a great deal encouraging voters to vote early at the 861 Office or to go to the polls on April 11. WAPS is doing very little to encourage mail-in absentee voting.

Why?

Susan Edel

Winona