Susan Zeller: All about power and control

If You Love a Woman

I sat by a woman who was told not to get pregnant due to medical conditions. Birth control failed her and her husband. She was told by her church (and now her state) that she could not terminate the pregnancy. Despite everything modern medicine had, she died two days after an emergency c-section, leaving a premature baby to struggle to live and a husband who now suffered the loss of his wife and faced parenthood alone.

This couple was told by their church and state that those cells meant more than the life of a woman. This isn’t about religion, this is about power and control. A similar scenario could someday happen to you, your daughters, your granddaughters, your sisters, your wives or any woman.

As we go to vote in November, it is very dangerous to vote for a Republican, especially if you love or know a woman.

Susan Zeller

Winona