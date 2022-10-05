 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Susanne Smith: Supporting Chris Meyer in District 1

I’m a longtime volunteer and past board member at the Advocacy Center of Winona, I’ve seen how very important advocacy and support services are for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. The ACW helps 600 or more such survivors each year.

I’m grateful to Winona County for helping the ACW provide these services, and commissioner Chris Meyer in particular for her support. Her opponent seems to be using an unfortunate mistake made by a single staff person for political purposes and in a way that could ultimately hurt our community. Please vote Chris Meyer for District 1 County Commissioner.

Susanne Smith

Winona

