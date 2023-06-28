On Friday evening, June 9, we went down to Third Street to the Swinging in the Street event.

This event is in its fifth year, and is the brainchild of River City Dancers/Breitlow Ballroom. There over 400 intergenerational folks were dancing, laughing, having fun enjoying the warm summer evening.

We danced to the La Crosse Jazz Orchestra, and no previous experience was needed. There were people of all ages, different stripes and levels of expertise sharing their moves with us all. It was incredibly invigorating, and it was the most fun we have had all year.

We need to thank River City Dancers and Breitlow Ballroom, Peter’s Biergarten, Blooming Grounds Coffee House, Downtown Winona Main Street Program, Watlow, Dahl Automotive, Bay State Milling, MiYa Japanese Bistro, Culligan Water and Nate & Ally’s for supporting this free community event.

The next event is Salsa in the Street on Sept. 22 and financial support is still needed to make this happen. See you down there in September.

Taff Roberts

Winona