Taff Roberts: Winona mayoral recount was handled efficiently

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

We would like to thank all of you who supported Scott Sherman with your vote for mayor during the primary election.

We also would like to thank Monica Hennessy Mohan and her team for the efficient and orderly way the recount was conducted, along with the 19 ballot judges who participated at the East End Rec Center Aug 27.

It was a humbling experience to be part of the democratic process of a recount after an election, especially during our pandemic. Everyone involved was courteous and respectful to one another.

On Monday, Sept. 28, the next League of Women Voters mayoral debate can be viewed on HBC channel 19 or Spectrum/Charter channel 987. A Zoom option will be posted on the city of Winona website Events Calendar a few weeks prior to the event. Questions for the candidates can be posted to the LWV Facebook Page on Messenger.

Please vote for your choice of candidate for mayor of Winona for the next four years at the general election Nov. 3, or by absentee ballot well ahead of the deadline. Your vote does count.

Taff Roberts, Winona

Taff Roberts is campaign manager for the Scott Sherman for Mayor committee.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0