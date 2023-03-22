I’m extremely disappointed in Sen. Jeremy Miller’s conduct to hold funding for our community up at the Minnesota Senate. Together with his colleagues, he voted against a $1.5 billion bonding proposal that would help economic development, repair infrastructure and create good-paying jobs throughout the state.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that Sen. Miller has displayed poor leadership in securing support for our community. In his time as Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Miller agreed to a bipartisan proposal that included a bonding bill, but was unable to convince his colleagues to get it done.

While he is no longer the Senate Majority Leader, he continues to put political decisions first. This bill passed in the House with a bipartisan vote, and I want to thank Representative Greg Davids for helping get it passed. This should’ve been an easy decision for Sen. Miller, but he once again chose politics over people.

Sen. Miller’s decision to vote against almost $5 million in funding for Winona State University and $2 million for the Root River Trail System is a slap in the face. He said he’d vote for a bonding bill this year, just not this one. Well, now there’s no guarantee that any bill will pass in the future, and if it does, will Winona be included?

I wish Sen. Miller would live up to his promises, and support commonsense legislation.

Tanya Schwikert

Winona