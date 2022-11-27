Ted Hazelton: Thanks for campaign free of personal attacks

I was a candidate for the WAPS school board in District 1 in the Nov. 8 election. Although I was unsuccessful in my bid, I feel that I had success in bringing up issues in our school district and raised concerns among the taxpayers. During my campaign, I visited almost 98% of the households in District 1 (I only missed a couple of areas in the Gilmore Valley area) and had many great conversations with folks.

I want to thank my children, Anakin and Amelia, for walking with me and helping knock on doors, delivering campaign flyers and greeting potential voters. I would like to thank the Winona Daily News and the Winona Post for doing write ups and interviews with me to get my platform out in public. I want to thank the League of Women Voters for hosting a televised candidates' debate and Theis Printing for the door flyers they made for me. I also want to thank the 999 voters who believed in me and cast their ballots for me.

Lastly, I want to thank my opponent, Pete Watkins, for running a great campaign that was free of personal attacks and "mud slinging." He and I stuck to the issues and were respectful to each other. This is how all campaigns should be conducted. Pete and I actually agreed on numerous issues, such as public trust, transparency, accountability, fiscal responsibility and doing what's best for our kids. I offer my congratulations to him. I feel he will do a great job, and I wish him well during his term on the board. He has earned my respect and support.

Ted Hazelton

Winona