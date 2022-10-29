Terrance Olson: 3 candidates will fund Soil and Water Conservation District

It will matter who we elect to the Winona County Board. Especially when it comes to the amount of nitrate being released in Winona County from farm fields and animal feeding operations. The nitrates end up in the ground water. Consumption of water high in nitrate face increased risk of colon, kidney and stomach cancers and thyroid disease. It is also associated with birth defects.

The best way to limit nitrate release is by properly funding the Soil and Water Conservation District.

Only three candidates have said they will support proper funding of the Water and Soil Conservation District. They are current County Commissioner Chris Meyer (District One), Dwayne Voegeli, running for an open seat in District Two and Bob Redig, the challenger in District 5.

If you reside in District One vote to re-elect Chris Meyer. In District Two vote to elect Dwayne Voegeli. In District Five vote to elect Bob Redig.

Terrance Olson

Winona