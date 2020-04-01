Terry Olson: Feehan will support veterans

Like us, Dan is a veteran. He is aware of the needs of veterans. He is also aware that the current administration is recommending slashing the budgets of many programs that veterans rely on.

The administration has recommended cutting Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and other programs that will make the VA's job as well as the lives of veterans harder. As our congressman, Dan will not only work to prevent those cuts but will also work to strengthen to role of the VA. He, like us, believes that veterans are best served by a department that is dedicated to serving veterans.