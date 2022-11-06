Terry Olson: Only the names have changed

Chuckled when I read what Ben Daley's definition of impartiality is when it comes to his dairy operation's variance request. He never questioned his family member failing to recuse himself from voting in support of the variance request. Is impartiality what Daley wants?

Not really. All one has to do is review years of candidate campaign financial reports. Daley and his family have bankrolled several county commissioner campaigns over the years, even ones outside of their district. It was quid pro quo then and is quid pro quo now ... only the names have changed.