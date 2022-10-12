Tex Hawkins: We need serious representation, not divisiveness

The Ken Fritz website asks, “Why elect Ken Fritz?” That’s a good question, because the emphasis on grievance and division suggests a lack of vision and empathy. Instead of giving assurances that he understands democratic principles, he complains about past decisions made by a democratic majority of County Board members. He accuses this board’s majority and its chairperson — who represent a majority of Winona County’s citizens — of being too ideological and partisan, when their decisions had to be made in the face of extreme ideological posturing and partisan pressure.

Fritz contends that the Winona County Board has become divided and dysfunctional because of 33, 3-2 votes, without providing adequate explanation for his apparent dissatisfaction with those decisions. But aren’t all county boards faced with contentious issues? Don’t they all have disagreements, set time limits and take votes to decide the best way forward? Does Ken Fritz really aim to bring harmonious consensus to Winona County, or establish minority rule?

If it’s the former, why resort to divisive tropes like mask mandates and property rights? Our health is too important to be used as a political wedge. And people without much wealth or property have rights too. The board needs to represent us all. Regulations need to be enforced for the common good. The Winona Clinic mandates masks for good reason. We need serious representation for Winona County, not someone who will divide us and cut critical community services.

Tex Hawkins

Winona