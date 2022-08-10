Theora Gilliam: Public should be heard

As a veteran of social service work, I support the Advocacy Center of Winona and honor them in the good work that they do. The problem that I have is that the public seems to be barred from questioning the practices, philosophy and agenda behind what is being delivered by way of the ACW.

In reference to the mistake made by the ACW, they say that the offender in the agency was without authority to distribute the pamphlet under question. ACW distanced itself from the problem. The pamphlet was not meant for 10th graders but for older groups in college. What does the agency deem appropriate for 10th graders, for other age groups? If the ACW is in the business of providing education to the public schools of Winona, then they need to be held accountable.

I find it inappropriate that the ACW is not available to respond to questioning. I find it inappropriate that three people on the Board of County Commissioners without any understanding of the objections being made disallow discussion.

The ACW has provided 30 years of education and information. Is it not true that in those years there has been a seismic shift in attitudes about sex? What context does the ACW move from?

Equity, diversity, inclusion are themes by which Winona ideally wants to operate. To dismiss concerns of the parents is disempowering. Unfortunately, the behavior of the Board of Commissioners mirrors the abuser/victim model. Imbalance of power, loss of voice, of choice and dismissal of feelings are the hallmarks. Essentially, the outcome of the process is about disempowerment. Maybe it is time to reconsider how the commissioners do business.

Theora Gilliam

Winona