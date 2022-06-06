Theresa Rusert: Attend Juneteenth :

Winona’s second annual Juneteenth celebration is coming up June 17-19. I attended the first celebration last year, and I was so impressed with the passion and the talent of the kids performing. To see their investment in bringing their stories to light was powerful. It was also cool to see a bunch of people from the community there to support them, and I want to encourage the whole community to attend again this year.
For those of us that are white, it’s important to understand that Juneteenth is an important part of all of our collective history. It’s a time to recognize these important events of our nation’s past, and also to realize all the work we have left to do. See you at Juneteenth!
Theresa Rusert
Winona