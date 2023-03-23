Dear 861 Friends, I just learned that some people in town are saying that absentee voting is not allowed for the upcoming vote on the 861 school referendum.

Not true. As strong supporters of the Winona Area Public Schools who also are spending an extended time away from Winona, we had an easy time of it when we did our absentee ballot.

Here is the URL for absentee balloting: https://www.sos.state.mn.us/media/2688/large-print-english-regular-absentee-ballot-application.pdf.

In addition, you can vote early if you are unable to vote on April 11 by going to the WAPS district office during business hours at 903 Gilmore Ave. (at the high school building). Let your voice be heard.

Tim Hatfield

Winona