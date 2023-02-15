The old bridge at Historic Forestville will be saved. No county road is going to punch through the historic site. The bridge abutments, deck and railings will be fixed, and the bridge re-opened as a trail for horses, bikes and pedestrians. The people in southeast Minnesota will not let their parks be ruined.

The county engineer, who says tearing it all down is an option, does not seem to understand that the site is a registered landmark, the bridge is a contributing structure, and that no federal pass-thru money is available to projects that destroy landmarks. The county commissioners seem indifferent to bad advice or else are content to put kids in danger and ruin one of the tourism assets we count on to attract business.

Our state rep and senator, Davids and Miller, are all too eager to provide the money, but for which project? Demolition or preservation? Trucks or children? Trail open or bridge closed?

Tom Hogue

Preston