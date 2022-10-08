Tom Muschler: Concerns increasing over fish kills

I am a retired teacher, a fly fisherman, and a rural citizen concerned about pollution and water quality. I am waiting for the results of an investigation into an incident that killed 2,500 fish in a southeastern Minnesota stream near Lewiston in late July. I would be concerned, but perhaps not alarmed, if this was not the third massive fish kill in the last seven years.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and other state agencies are investigating to determine the cause of this fish kill incident, and hopefully will determine why this keeps happening, and whether there are solutions that can be explored to stop it. Why are the rules in place to protect our public waters not working? Something is not right when the water in our streams can't sustain life, and it calls into question whether this problem is finding its way into our drinking water. It is not too far a stretch to imagine our aquifers being polluted and the health of humans being threatened. Maybe the fish are a warning.