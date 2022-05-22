 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tony Schoepf: Carnahan best candidate for Congress

Jennifer Carnahan was the MNGOP Chair from 2017-2021 and fundraised the party out of debt along with flipping three Congressional Seats from Democrat to Republican here in Minnesota

Jennifer is a small business owner with owning her own clothing boutique store. She is pro-agriculture, pro-life, pro-law enforcement, against Critical Race Theory, and she wants to secure our USA/Mexico border

Now. she is trying to carry on her husband (Jim Hagedorn’s) torch per his request. Jennifer has the business experience and political experience as well as the know how to get the job done for MN-01. If Jim thought that she was or is the best candidate to fill his seat then that should carry weight.

Tony Schoepf

Albert Lea

