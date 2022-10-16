 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Walt Kelly: Keep Marcia Ward on board

Politics is supposed to be about good people giving of their time to make their area better, to keep it running smoothly, to listen to their constituents concerns and needs, and do something constructive.

Marcia Ward has proven herself to be a public servant in the best way. Marcia listens before forming opinions. Unless someone can show her a better way to deal with an issue, Marcia will stick to her decision.

I have not heard of anyone saying that Marcia has failed to do her homework on county issues.

Let's keep a valued public servant on the job - it's in our best interest.

Walt Kelly

Winona

