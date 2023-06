A big thank you to Kwik Trip for supplying the lunches for our Project COMPASS annual fishing/picnic held June 7 near the Prairie Island Spillway. We truly appreciate their continued generosity to our community.

I also want to extend a thank you to all the volunteers from the Friends of the Refuge Headwaters and to the Refuge staff for supplying the fishing rods, bait and life jackets. We all joined in to make this a truly fun event.