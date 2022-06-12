 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wendy Schneider: Thanks for donations, help for Project COMPASS event

We would like to extend a big THANK YOU to Kwik Trip for donating 50 boxed lunches for our June 1, Project COMPASS (Community Education Adult Disability Program) fishing event and picnic that took place on Lake Winona.

A thank you is also extended to all the volunteers from the Friends of the Refuge Headwaters as well as staff from the Winona District’s Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge who made this event a success. We had a great turnout, fantastic weather and a lot of fun catching fish.

Wendy Schneider

Winona

