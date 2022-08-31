 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wendy Schneider: Thanks from Friends of the Refuge Headwaters

A BIG thank you to the H3O Jazz Trio (headed by Eric Heukeshoven) and Island City Brewing Company (headed by Doug Irwin) for donating a large sum of money to our nonprofit group, Friends of the Refuge Headwaters, on August 21.

Our group of volunteers support the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge for the 40-mile stretch from Wabasha, MN to Trempealeau, Wi. If you have a passion with a purpose toward nature and all it offers, please check out our website at friendsoftherefugeheadwaters.org

President of Friends of the Refuge Headwaters,

Wendy Schneider

Winona

