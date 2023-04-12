I recently renewed my subscription to Winona Daily News — despite the fact my children no longer live in one of my favorite towns ever.

Chicago is a newspaper town, and 55 years ago I delivered three of the papers still standing that are delivered to my door everyday. I wrote sports for one daily.

From a Windy City perspective: Hail, hail Winona Daily News — going strong seven days a week full of sound news judgment, great local features and relatable wire copy.

(I admit the Police Blotter provided emotional relief when I had not heard from the kids in over a week.)

Initially I began my subscription renewal to see what Jerome Christianson was still contributing, both in editorial opinion and great observations.

To my great delight, I spotted Winona State student bylines. What a grand investment and testament to faith in our youth and newspapers this is. Bully for you, editors.

The emotional boost of a byline for a young person is short lived and quickly exchanged by the sense of responsibility to be accurate, ethical and informative.

I hope your readers appreciate your efforts to nurture these young people seeking truth and providing fair and comprehensive accounts of events and issues.

Thank you for considering my letter.

William Figel

Chicago