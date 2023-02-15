My desire to become one of your school board members was fueled by my interest in improving practices inside the buildings, not the buildings themselves. On the first front, I am very proud of our district’s success. But the problem with the state of our buildings is significant and should not be delayed any longer.

We as a school board methodically approached how we should address our school buildings. This approach consisted of erecting and relying heavily on a community task force to direct our plans as well as hiring a professional research firm to scientifically survey our community. Combining the compatible results of these two outlets where we gathered your collective voice, our deliberations took careful aim at what the community would support considering recent inflationary hikes in the construction market. The result is the referendum that we set before you on April 11.

There are two key reasons why I believe with certainty that this upcoming two-question referendum is what is best for our community.

First, I believe the referendum is the morally right thing to do. My values tell me that the health of our society is judged primarily by how we treat our most vulnerable populations. The Jefferson and WK elementary buildings house the highest density of students in our community who emerge from a lower socio-economic environment. And, yet, those two buildings were built in the 1930s with more or less the same environment in place that existed when Franklin Roosevelt was president. The buildings lack full accessibility for students with disabilities, they have archaic classroom spaces, some classes meet in basements without windows, and the air circulation is below optimal. This referendum will modernize those buildings for our children. Additionally, it will create an equitable locker room configuration at the high school that finally treats our female students with the dignity they deserve.

Second, I believe the referendum will uplift our entire community’s needs and enhance community partnerships. It will modernize our high school’s career technology learning space to help immediately prepare our community’s workforce and to open community partnerships. It will also provide an additional gymnasium that fills a glaring void for our entire community’s athletic programming needs.

I approached crafting this referendum with a completely open mind. The problem before us is a fleet of buildings that does not adequately serve our students. If it was determined by the task force and our community survey, for instance, that new construction served as the most practical solution, then I would wholeheartedly be in support of that approach. But that is not the most practical approach before us in District #861. The most practical approach, the one you told us you wanted, is the one we are delivering to you for approval this April 11.