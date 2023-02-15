Thank you to the Winona Daily News for the opportunity to provide my perspective regarding the upcoming referendum.

There are many aspects for our community to consider, far too many for 500 words. Therefore, this reflection focuses on three areas (of many) that stand out to me. I submit this not only as a board member, but as a taxpayer, WAPS parent and homeowner.

First, the referendum is an opportunity to make our education facilities accessible to all learners and all staff. In public education, all means all. Having any student, staff member or member of the public who is not able to access classrooms, bathrooms, community spaces, athletic and music venues, etc. is not acceptable in a community that values all learners. To meet that goal — a goal I think most Winonans share — passing a referendum that first and foremost allows everyone access to our educational spaces is something we can all agree on. By the way: It is also the law.

Second, as has been said before, Winona is known as a community that builds things. A community that is innovative. That mindset should include an educational platform that emphasizes opportunities in career and technical education. Winona has an abundance of opportunities in manufacturing, construction, industrial technology and related areas. Being a leader in those areas benefits our local business community both in the short term — current K-12 students and their families — and the long term, planting the seed that our graduates can be trained here, stay here and thrive here. Our business community will benefit directly from it. It is a common-sense investment that helps all of Winona.

Third, for a long time, WAPS has fallen short of federal standards in terms of Title IX and gender equity. There is no sugar-coating it. Our district needs to be better in providing all of our students equitable spaces and resources in areas such as locker rooms, gym time and related resources. As with my first point, all means all.

Are there other positives to the referendum? Absolutely. But to summarize my top three:

All students and staff members should have equal access to outstanding physical resources in our district. No student or staff member should be discriminated against due to disability.

The career and technical education opportunity in Winona is our chance most directly impact our business community in a positive manner.

All students should have equal access to athletic and activity spaces meant to support a robust — and equitable — cocurricular and extra-curricular education program.

I think the most voters in Winona align with the three values above. And those values resonate regardless of what our enrollment figures are. All trends point to fewer students in all school settings in the foreseeable future. Does that mean WAPS should treat the class of 2030 or 2035 differently because they are smaller in number? Of course not.

I believe we can all agree that an accessible, forward-thinking and equitable school district is a good investment.