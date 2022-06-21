College baseball: Winona State names Seth Wing as new head coach

A familiar face will be taking over the Winona State baseball program next month, as the school announced on Tuesday that former assistant coach Seth Wing will be the team’s next head coach.

Wing will officially take the reins on July 18, taking over from his former coach and boss Kyle Poock, who is retiring after 20 seasons as the WSU head man.

After playing for the Warriors’ football and baseball teams from 1999 to 2003, Wing joined the Winona State coaching staff from 2003 until 2011. He was a part of the best season in school history in his final year in 2011, when the team went 42-18 and finished as the national runner-up at the NCAA Division 2 World Series.

Following his WSU tenure, Wing served as the head coach at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa from 2012 until 2022, winning 176 games as the winningest coach in Rams history, posting a winning season in six of his final seven years with the program.

In a release by the school, Wing said "I would like to thank President Scott Olson, Athletic Director Eric Schoh, and the search committee for the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong professional goal as the next head baseball coach at Winona State University. It is an absolute honor to follow in the footsteps of former coaches Gary Grob and Kyle Poock. I am excited to build on the amazing tradition of Warrior Baseball.”

