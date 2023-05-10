Winona State’s baseball team is on the brink of elimination following a 10-1 defeat against Minnesota State-Mankato on Wednesday, but even if the Warriors fail to pick up a win in the NSIC tournament, head coach Seth Wing would not be disappointed with the his first year as the Warriors’ head coach.

“I’ve got to give credit to our upper classmen for not jumping ship on me and believing in my system and process to allow us to have the success that we did have,” Wing said.

In his first season, the Warriors’ record rode a bit of a rollercoaster.

WSU started the season 4-11 in nonconference play, then bounced back and went 14-7 to start off the NSIC schedule. Things came back down to finish off the regular season, going 4-9 over the final 13 games.

In total, Wing’s first season was very similar to the last season under longtime coach Kyle Poock. This year’s Warriors went 22-27 throughout the regular season and 18-16 in conference play, compared to 16-21 and 14-12 respectively the prior year.

It was a good enough record to finish seventh in NSIC standings, directly in the middle of the 15-team conference, good enough to qualify for the eight-team conference tournament field for the fourth season in a row.

In the first game of the tournament in the Bismark, North Dakota area, things did not go the way the Warriors hoped in a 10-1 loss against second-seeded Minnesota State-Mankato.

Mavericks ace Nathan Culley neutralized the WSU offense, showing why he had the fourth-lowest ERA of any NSIC pitcher that started double-digit games, tossing seven innings of one-run ball with just two hits and one walk allowed, striking out six.

Minnesota State’s offense started the game slow and steady, with one run in the first, second and fourth innings for a 3-0 lead.

WSU loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth, but only picked up one run as freshman Ben Hefel hit a fielder’s choice double play that scored sophomore Ryland Wall, cutting the score to 3-1.

MSU added another run in the fifth on the Mavericks’ third and final solo home run of the night, and the Warriors hung around in a scoreless sixth.

The floodgates opened in the seventh with three runs coming across for Minnesota State, and the Mavericks added three more in the eighth to turn a previously close game into a rout.

Senior Kyle Gendron started the game for the Warriors and earned the loss, throwing five innings with four runs on nine hits and one walk, striking out four. Fellow senior Bailey Banaszynski finished off the game with three innings, allowing six runs on six hits and four walks without a strikeout.

While that pair of veterans are among the most talented arms on the Winona State staff, the two seniors have been battling through injuries throughout the season and the Warriors have never had a true dominant ace the way the Mavericks have Culley.

That is a detriment in a single game, but as the tournament goes on, WSU’s deep stable of similarly-talented pitchers with a top-tier offense flips the script.

“We’ve just got to keep trying to survive, because the advantage is going to go to us as the pitching staffs get deeper into the staff because our offense has been so good all year,” Wing said.

In order to capitalize on that advantage, Winona State will need to make a run in the consolation bracket, starting off with sixth-seeded Minot State at noon Thursday.

The two teams split a doubleheader in Winona on March 28, with WSU winning the first game 8-4 and the Beavers winning the second 9-8.

Even if the Warriors lose Thursday, Wing is happy that his senior-heavy lineup of batters got a send-off on the conference’s big stage and his youth-heavy pitching staff got a taste of the postseason in what the coach hopes is the first step in getting back to the heights the program reached when Wing was an assistant in the mid 2000’s.

“Hopefully this is the foundation. Nothing goes below the foundation, we’ve got to keep building from here and we will. I’m excited for that process to continue,” Wing said.