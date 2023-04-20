On Wednesday, the former Saint Mary's star Raheem Anthony announced he would be joining St. Thomas' program following just over a month in the NCAA's transfer portal.

Anthony had a star-studded career at SMU, capped off with a senior season in which he averaged 24.6 points per game, 9.2 rebounds per game and 4.6 assists per game.

That scoring prowess led to Anthony being named the MIAC offensive player of the year, with a per-game average nearly three points better than the conference's second-highest scorer Carleton senior Jeremy Beckler, who had 21.8 per game.

Anthony scored 20 or more points in a game 18 times this year, and recorded 12 double-doubles. Over the course of his career, his 1,390 points ranks eighth in SMU history.

In early March, Anthony was the MIAC's only player to earn All-American status, being named to the National Basketball Coaches Association’s Division III All-American second-team.

Days later, Anthony announced his intention to enter the transfer portal.

The Tommies, which moved up to the Division I level in 2021, were an improved squad last winter with a 19-14 record compared to a 10-20 mark in their first year after the jump.

St. Thomas is no stranger to the transfer portal either, losing star Andrew Rhode this offseason. As a freshman, Rhode led the team with 17.1 points per game and announced his transfer to powerhouse Virginia earlier this week.