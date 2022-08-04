College basketball: Former stars take over Winona State women's team

When the Winona State women’s basketball program needed to retool its coaching staff this summer, the choice was clear.

They simply promoted a pair of longtime assistants that were former WSU all-stars.

Ana Wurtz, a standout guard from 2006-10 and a coach for many years after, was named the program’s head coach in late June and Hannah McGlone, a powerful post presence from 2014-18 and a graduate assistant in the years since, became a full-time assistant coach at that same time.

While Wurtz jokes that her and McGlone’s past as prolific scorers will not help the current squad score, both women are legends in the program’s history.

In total, Wurtz scored 1,355 points in her Warriors career, ranking sixth all-time on the team’s leaderboard, while also making the most career 3-pointers of any WSU player with 254 from long distance.

McGlone, meanwhile, scored 1,071 points to place 16th on the leaderboard, grabbing 949 rebounds as well to set a school record on the boards.

According to the Winona State athletic department, the duo is believed to be the first pairing of head coach and top assistant that both scored 1,000 career points at the school they are coaching at in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women’s basketball history.

With all that being said, Wurtz says that she learned early in her career not to harp too much on her former shooting skills when coaching, instead finding different ways to see her point of view.

However, she also adds that her experience off the court as a college athlete gives her extra insight into the lives of her players.

“I can empathize with everything that they’re going through and understanding what it’s like to be a college athlete and have to go to your classes and occasionally work a summer job,” Wurtz said. “I’ve been there, done that, so having that is helpful for them.”

The pair takes pride in the fact that they will be able to continue the legacy of Ballard, and the heights he brought the Warriors to. The former coach holds the program record in wins (298), as well as taking the team to its first NCAA Division II tournament appearance, and winning its first NSIC regular season and tournament titles.

Wurtz was in Ballard’s second-ever recruiting class, and eventually teamed up with her former coach to tutor McGlone, before the two women ended up coaching together alongside the WSU legend.

Now the two are tasked with continuing, and building upon, their mentor’s 18 years of work.

“He started with this dream of what Winona State women’s basketball could be and he got recruits, including myself, to believe in what his vision for the program was. It’s really awesome to see where it’s come, and yet, where it can go,” Wurtz said.

It has been a busy month for Wurtz, who had her second child on the day she started as the head coach, loading up a pair of major life events into a small timespan.

As she was on maternity leave, McGlone stepped up and ran the program smoothly, something that Wurtz says has already made the promotion a great choice.

“Hiring Hannah is already the best thing I’ve done,” Wurtz said. “She knows what Winona State is, she knows how special this place is and she knows how we like to do things.”