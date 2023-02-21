One of the best seasons in Saint Mary’s men’s basketball history came to a close sooner than the players hoped, as the 3-seed Cardinals lost a 90-84 double-overtime matchup at home against 6-seed Hamline in the MIAC playoff tournament Tuesday night.

“I felt we played our hearts out, we just kind of ran out of gas,” head coach Joe Fano said.

Just before the end of a back-and-forth regulation period, SMU was dealt a crushing blow as the team’s top player senior Raheem Anthony picked up his fifth and final foul with three seconds left in a 74-74 tie game.

The remaining Cardinals (16-10) players fought hard in a 6-6 stalemate in the first five-minute overtime period, but they ran out of gas in the second overtime as the Pipers (15-11) outrebounded SMU on their way to a 10-4 scoring margin to seal the upset.

It was a good night for lower seeds in the MIAC, as 5-seed St. Olaf beat 4-seed Macalester 56-54 in the night’s other playoff matchup.

It was Pipers sophomore wing Bradley Cimperman that led all scorers, totaling 36 points, with sophomore forward Austin Holt chipping in with a 23-point, 15-rebound double-double.

Sophomore guard Breyton Buysman led the Cardinals with a career-high 26 points, surpassing his previous best of 25 which came earlier this year in an 81-75 win over Hamline on Jan. 4. Sophomore guard Cameron Mallory scored 12 and junior wing Owen Ziegler added 11 for Saint Mary’s.

While fouling out was not the perfect way to end his SMU career, Anthony did record his 12th double-double of the year, scoring 18 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

The loss wraps up the season with a 16-10 record, the most wins in Saint Mary’s men’s hoops history since posting a 16-10 mark in the 1977-78 season as well.

It was the fourth time in program history that the Cardinals qualified for the MIAC playoffs, making the inaugural 1985 tournament and not returning until 2020 when Fano brought SMU to the tournament in his second season at the helm, winning a 72-59 matchup with Bethel in the first round for the program’s first-ever playoff victory.

That 2020 season’s 14-13 record was Saint Mary’s first overall record above .500 since a 13-12 record in the 1986-87 season.

Fano has helped revitalize the SMU program, and while it will be difficult to replace the departing Anthony, there is no reason to believe the program is not aimed in an upward direction.

The top five players behind Anthony in minutes played feature a trio of sophomores and a pair of juniors, painting a picture of a bright future for SMU.

“We have three sophomores playing a ton of minutes, they’re every bit a part of what we’re doing,” Fano said “We’re excited about what the future has for us too.”