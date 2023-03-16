It was a busy week for Saint Mary's senior Raheem Anthony, earning postseason accolades following a stellar senior season, and entering the transfer portal for his graduate year.

On Tuesday, Anthony was named to the National Basketball Coaches Association's All-District 9 first-team, becoming the first player in Cardinals history to earn that honor.

One day later on Wednesday, Anthony was one of 10 players named to the NABC All-America second-team.

The Cardinals senior was the only MIAC player to earn All-American recognition on any of the NABC's three teams.

The MIAC's Offensive Player of the Year, Anthony scored an average of 24.6 points per game to lead the Cardinals and the conference, nearly three points better than second-best scorer Carleton senior Jeremy Beckler, who had 21.8 per game.

The senior guard was also second in the league in rebounds per game with 9.2, second in assists per game with 4.6, fifth in free throw percentage at 79.1% and sixth in field goal percentage at 54.5%.

Anthony scored 20 or more points in a game 18 times this year, and recorded 12 double-doubles. Over the course of his career, his 1,390 points ranks eighth in SMU history.

After such a strong senior campaign, Anthony announced he had entered the transfer portal Monday on Twitter, seeking a new school to play his graduate season.

According to The Portal Report on Twitter, Anthony has already heard from a handful of Division I and II schools, including Winona State.