College basketball: SMU's Anthony has week to remember

Raheem Anthony has had a stellar career for the Saint Mary’s University men’s basketball team, but when he looks back on his four years with the Cardinals, it will be tough to top the past week.

Last Friday, Anthony scored a career-high 41 points while also hitting a buzzer-beating game-winner from half court in a road victory in his hometown of Chicago, following that up three days later by scoring his 1,000th career point in a lopsided win in his new home of Winona.

With so many big moments coming all in a row, the Cardinals’ senior point guard had a flashback to his first days at SMU.

“It all brought me back to my first actual basket as a college player, I think I had a dunk four years ago. It was all a re-circle moment for me,” Anthony said.

The strong run for Anthony really started back on Dec. 14, when Saint Mary’s traveled to take on University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. At the time, the Cardinals held a 2-5 record, and the Eagles were ranked seventh in the country with a 9-1 record.

SMU pulled off a 73-66 upset as Anthony was second on the team with 14 points, and even though the team did not play again for 16 days, some momentum began to build.

“It kind of sunk in a little bit because now people recognize we are a good team,” Anthony said. “We’re finally clicking on all cylinders. The La Crosse game was kind of our showing that we can beat any team.”

On Dec. 30, the Cardinals made a road trip to Chicago for a nonconference game against North Park, and with Anthony, head coach Joe Fano and five more players all being natives of the greater-Chicago area, it was the perfect time to go off for an exciting win.

“It was a really fun win and for these guys,” Fano said. “Raheem is from Chicago, and with me being from Chicago, it was special for both of us for that to happen in front of such a big crowd in our hometown with friends and family there.”

SMU fell behind in the first half, trailing 44-39 at halftime, and the Vikings stretched the lead to double digits early in the second half with a 54-43 advantage four minutes into the second half.

With 9:07 left on the clock, North Park still led 64-54, but Anthony scored 13 points over the next 8:49 to spark a comeback and make it 80-80 with 18 seconds remaining. It seemed like the Vikings iced the game when senior Marquise Jackson hit a jumper for an 82-80 lead with about three seconds left.

Over the years, the Cardinals spend time in practice working on a play where Anthony takes off on a running start, catches an inbound and quickly fires off a shot.

So on that night, Anthony started building up speed and sophomore Jabari Sawyer knew just where to go with his inbound pass. Anthony caught the pass, took a step past half court and hoisted the ball.

The senior point guard and his coach did not need to wait to watch it go in to realize what was about to happen.

“He shot it almost right in front of me and halfway I was like, ‘Holy cow, this is going in.’ And it did,” Fano said.

Sure enough, the ball swished through the net and the Cardinals surrounded the senior guard as the team celebrated its second win in a row over a quality opponent, with North Park coming into the game with a 9-1 record and earning 11 points in the prior week’s D3hoops.com poll.

In total Anthony had a career-high 41 points, surpassing his 35-point performance against St. Scholastica last year, as well as a season-high 14 rebounds in a double-double that helped fuel the comeback that ended with his first collegiate game-winning shot.

It was not the first buzzer-beater of his career, though, and coincidentally, a pair of his foes from Friday were on the other side of his first game winner.

When Anthony was a high school junior at DePaul College Prep in Chicago, he hit a half-court 3-pointer to clinch a 43-40 road with over St. Joseph. Twins Jordan and Jalen Boyd were a pair of the top players for St. Joseph that night, and five years later the Boyd’s are members of North Park’s starting lineup in yet another full-circle moment for Anthony.

The career-defining moments did not end there, though.

Early in Monday’s 102-68 rout of Finlandia, fellow SMU guard Owen Ziegler pointed out that Anthony only needed 20 points in the game to reach the 1,000-point milestone for his career.

With the Cardinals cruising to victory, Anthony might have spent much of the second half on the bench. Once he realized what was at stake, though, he did not want to get much opportunity to rest.

“I looked at coach and I was like, ‘Are you going to leave me in to do it?’ And he left me in and it happened,” Anthony said.

The senior scored 21 points in the game, with a jumper at 5:48 in the second half giving him points 1,000 and 1,001 and Fano bringing his star player back to the bench for the rest of the contest after that.

His recent string of big games earned Anthony some national attention, including a spot on the Jan. 3 edition of the D3hoops.com’s Team of the Week.

It is also emblematic of his growth during his four-year career.

Anthony was a good player his freshman year, averaging 11.8 points per game, but as he has grown more comfortable on and off the court in Winona, he developed into the great player that averages 23.3 points per game in 11 contests so far this winter.

“It’s been awesome to watch him grow over these past four years,” Fano said. “He was kind of a shy kid when he came in, wasn’t the most talkative guy, but now he walks in the room and people light up. He’s talkative and he’s got a smile on his face and I think that translates into why he’s playing well.”

The recent excitement for the Cardinals’ program goes beyond just Anthony’s record-setting performances, though.

After starting the season 1-4 with a young roster surrounding the veteran point guard, SMU has rounded into form, winning five of its past six games.

With a couple of those wins against high-caliber opponents, hopes are high that things will keep rolling as the second half of the season goes on.

“I feel we’re getting better. We’ve proven that we can beat anybody in the country,” Anthony said. “Our goal is to be in the MIAC playoffs and hopefully win the conference and make the NCAA Tournament. If we’re playing how we’ve been playing, I feel that’s a realistic goal.”