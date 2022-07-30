College basketball: Winona's Goettelman shines with SMU

Only a handful of athletes from Winona Senior High are able to earn spots on college rosters each year. Even fewer are able to carve out a niche and thrive at the next level.

And fewer yet are able to do so in their hometown.

If you ask WSHS girls basketball coach Tim Gleason, that makes what former Winhawk Izzy Goettelman is doing at Saint Mary’s University pretty special.

“I hope our community embraces the opportunity to go watch her,” Gleason said. “We don’t often get that chance to see people who we coached, or taught, or know their parents or whatever, to continue to play here and watch them and their teams grow is a cool opportunity.”

Last winter, Goettelman had a breakout campaign as a freshman with the Cardinals’ women’s basketball program, and from the start of the season, it was clear that Goettelman’s game would transition nicely to the college level.

In Saint Mary’s first game of the season, a road contest against UW-Stevens Point, Goettelman was already in the starting lineup.

Such a role was a bit scary for the freshman’s debut.

“I’m going to be honest, I was very scared,” Goettelman said. “I couldn’t tell you anything about that game right now, I was starstruck by the moment.”

Those nerves did not impact her performance, as Goettelman scored 10 points as the team’s third-best scorer in a 73-58 loss, also tying for the team lead with five rebounds and dishing a pair of assists.

A big part in Goettelman getting over her fears was thanks to the support that head coach Dave Foley and assistant coach Jordan Skaar showed her in the days leading up to that first start.

“Coach Foley and Coach Skaar, they kept telling me ‘you’re playing because we have confidence in you.’ Hearing that from them, I kind of think it helped me,” Goettelman said.

Her key role continued beyond that first outing, and so did her strong play. Goettelman started all 26 of the Cardinals’ games, scoring double digits nine times.

Perhaps her best game of the year came on January 29, leading SMU with 22 points in a 72-68 win over St. Scholastica, including hitting a pair of free throws in the final 30 seconds to keep the team ahead.

In total, Goettelman was the second-highest scorer on the Cardinals’ roster as she averaged 8.3 points per game, also ranking third on the team in assists and steals and fourth in rebounds.

Those numbers were good enough for the former Winhawk to earn a spot on the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s All-First Year Team, as well as an honorable mention for the MIAC All-Conference Team.

All of that collegiate success has come after Goettelman was recruited fairly lightly coming out of high school. As a multi-sport athlete at WSHS, Goettelman chose to play a variety of sports rather than focusing on playing AAU basketball throughout the high school offseason.

In addition, the Winhawks team did not have a great win-loss record throughout her three years on varsity, which Gleason thinks did a disservice to Goettelman’s skills.

“We didn’t win enough games as a team for her to see some of the individual stuff that she would have seen if we would have won more games,” Gleason said. “Other coaches, they get a limited amount of votes and don’t vote for the teams that don’t see that type of success, even though I think Izzy could have played on a lot of those teams throughout our conference and our area.”

Instead, Goettelman became a diamond in the rough that the SMU coaching staff was able to snag thanks to their close ties to the hometown high school.

Now that the former multi-sport athlete is entirely focused on just basketball, it is allowing her to fine-tune the areas of her game that should allow her to be a force in the MIAC for the remainder of her career.

And after bursting onto the scene last season, that work will be even more important.

“Through the offseason, it’s made me work harder realizing I need to step up my game. Defense is going to be even harder next year, and I have to learn other things than what I’ve been doing this past year as people learn how to play defense around those aspects of my game,” Goettelman said.

Even with all the time spent honing her game, Goettelman has still found time to give back to the Winona community as she has helped her former coach run youth camps at WSHS.

In turn, Gleason would not be surprised if next winter, there is a pint-sized cheering section of Goettelman’s protégés chanting her name at SMU home games.