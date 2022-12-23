College cross country: WSU's Cunningham reflects on dominant season

Winona State runner Lindsay Cunningham does not have too much experience running a race with people ahead of her.

Over the course of the first two years of her career, the sophomore is a two-time Division II Central Region champion, a two-time NSIC title winner and placed first in every regular season meet she has competed in.

That meant that by the time the national championship meet came around earlier this month, Cunningham had to go in with an entirely different mindset.

“Going into most of my other races, I would just from the gun go into my pace and run my own race. I knew there would be some strategy at Nationals and I wasn’t sure if we were going to start out slow and pick it up or if people were just going to go out and run a true race,” Cunningham said.

The change in approach did not bother the Warriors’ lead runner too much, as Cunningham earned a runner-up finish in the Dec. 2 NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships in the Seattle suburbs.

This fall was not Cunningham’s first introduction to the national stage, though. As a freshman, she qualified for nationals in cross country, placing seventh overall. Last spring, she also made it to nationals in track, taking fourth in the country in the 5,000-meter run.

With that much success in the past, Cunningham says that when the season began she was not sure exactly where she would end up, but she was excited for what was to come.

As the season went along, Cunningham had a handful of impressive accomplishments from taking first at the highly-competitive Roy Griak Invitational to breaking her own WSU school record multiple times.

By the time she won her second consecutive NSIC and Central Region titles, she realized she had as good of a chance as any runner in the country to finish up at the top of the national meet.

“As we got into more of the championship season I kind of realized I can do this, I can get up there, I can run with anyone,” Cunningham said.

Unlike her freshman season, when Cunningham was the only WSU runner to qualify for nationals, this fall she was competing alongside her teammates as the Warriors qualified as a team.

With her whole team preparing alongside her, both in the days leading up to the race and the day of the competition, Cunningham says that it made the entire experience more fun and less stressful.

Cunningham’s runner-up finish was the highlight of the championship meet for Winona State, but the team did well as a whole, finishing 11th out of 34 teams with junior Kaylee Beyer finishing 36th to join Cunningham in earning All-American honors.

None of the seven WSU racers this past season were seniors, so the team has a bright future ahead of it and Cunningham says that the team is already talking about its plans to move up in the standings next fall.

“Keeping the same environment and same work ethic, we can definitely be up there next year. We have high goals,” she said.

Before the Warriors begin their next quest to improve in cross country, they will be competing in the indoor and outdoor track and field seasons throughout the winter and spring, where Cunningham will have another shot at proving she is one of the fastest women in the nation.