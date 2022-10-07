College football: Balanced WSU offense prepares for top-tier defense Saturday

Some football coaches like to mold their offense around mastery of a certain phase of the game, whether it’s a pass-heavy air raid or the run-dominant triple option.

However, Winona State head coach Brian Bergstrom would prefer to stick somewhere in the middle with a balanced offensive attack to keep the opposition guessing.

“The ability to not be one-sided, whether that’s a heavy run team or heavy pass team, it doesn’t let people hone in too much on one thing to stop,” Bergstrom said.

So far this season, the Warriors have been nearly perfectly balanced with 868 passing yards and 861 rushing yards through five games. Those totals rank 10th and fifth in the NSIC, respectively, with most of the teams that fall in the top of one stat falling near the bottom in the other.

Bergstrom says that part of the reason he believes so strongly in developing an offense that can do both has to do with a balanced offense’s resiliency.

If it is hot and sunny, the team can pass a lot. If it is cold and rainy, the team can focus on the run. Even within a game, if the Warriors need to make a comeback, they can pass, and once they get ahead, they can chew clock with the run.

When a team focuses on just one aspect, they can end up struggling due to factors out of their control.

So far this season, Winona State’s ability to switch styles has allowed the team to take advantage of the strengths and weaknesses of their opponents.

For example, UMary leads the NSIC in passing yards allowed per game while ranking third from the bottom in run defense. When WSU defeated the Marauders 25-17 on Sept. 10, the team rushed for 197 yards and passed for just 84.

Meanwhile when the Warriors faced MSU-Moorhead, which ranks second-to-last in passing yards allowed, WSU threw for 267 yards and ran for 172 in a 40-7 victory.

While the team has nearly identical numbers on the season so far, Bergstrom would like to see one game where the team is able to execute both at a high level.

“I think we’ve shown glimpses of each throughout the season. I would love to see a great balance within a game, one where we felt like we threw it our best and ran it our best,” Bergstrom said.

Winona State’s next crack at that elusive event will come at 2:30 p.m. in Aberdeen, S.D. on Saturday when the 4-1 Warriors play their final NSIC division crossover against 2-3 Northern State.

It will be a return to Aberdeen for WSU offensive coordinator Isaac Fruechte, who was the OC for the Wolves last fall.

Fruechte’s successor Ryan Schlichte will run the offense differently, so the Warriors will not necessarily have much inside information, but Fruechte’s familiarity with the roster will be of use as the team builds a plan of attack.

“He probably lends himself to be more knowledgeable in terms of certain players, what their style of play is like or their personality or the type of things they’re good at,” Bergstrom said.

Saturday’s matchup will likely be a low-scoring affair as Winona State ranks first in the conference with the fewest points allowed at 16.4 per game, while the Wolves are close behind at 16.6 in second.

Part of the strength of WSU’s defense thus far has been the team’s efficiency in the red zone. The Warriors lead the NSIC by allowing points in 56.3% of opponents’ trips inside the 20, with eight touchdowns and one field goal in 16 drives, grabbing two interceptions and forcing three turnovers on downs, tying for the conference lead in both stats.

Bergstrom jokes that even though his team does try to limit the opponents’ yardage, limiting points is what really matters, and being strong with your back against the wall is critical to that.