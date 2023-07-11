Former Winona State football player and coach David Braun is expected to serve as the interim coach for a Northwestern football program embroiled in scandal and national scrutiny.

Braun, who played for the Warriors from 2004-07 and coached for WSU from 2008-09 and 2011-14, was hired as Northwestern’s defensive coordinator this January after an accolade-laden career with North Dakota State.

As a newcomer to the program, Braun is not implicated in the allegations of decades-long misconduct.

Over the past week, the Wildcats football program has been under fire after first announcing that longtime head coach Pat Fitzgerald would be suspended for two weeks without pay last Friday following to a six-month investigation into a culture of locker room hazing.

Following that announcement, a series of reports by the campus’ student newspaper The Daily Northwestern over the next few days included allegations from several players, both anonymous and named, of incidents of severe hazing that included sexual assault and racism.

Those additional insights led Northwestern to fire Fitzgerald late Monday night, ending his 18-season tenure as head coach that was the second-longest run in the Big Ten.

Shortly after the firing, the Athletic’s Matt Fortuna reported that Braun will be serving as the “day-to-day liaison” for the team and other outlets corroborated his report.

Northwestern University athletic communications has not yet provided any comment to the Winona Daily News.